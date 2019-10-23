Judge sentences Conway man to 30 years for taxi cab driver’s death

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to killing a taxi driver.
Marion Campbell, 26, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 66-year-old Dennis Mantle.
Mantle was found shot and killed in his cab in June 2017 in the area of Juniper Bay and Dunn Short Cut roads.
Campbell was taken into custody months later after he barricaded himself in a mobile home on Ole Larry Circle, off Juniper Bay Road, in the Conway area.
Circuit Court Judge Deadra Jefferson sentenced Campbell to 30 years in prison, which was the recommended sentence as part of the plea.
“Mr. Mantle’s family attended the hearing and supported the outcome,” said Seth Oskin, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case. “We are glad to provide Mr. Mantle’s family with justice.”
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.