Horry County man sentenced to four years in prison for child porn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County man pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge and was sentenced to four years in prison, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
A press release stated Charles Jared Thomas entered a guilty plea Monday to one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
In February and June 2016, Thomas sent child pornography via a file sharing network to Special Investigator Kevin Atkins with the Attorney General’s Office, the release stated.
Investigators with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department also reported being sent child pornography from Thomas. After a search warrant was executed at his residence, additional child pornography was found on two of his laptops, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
In addition to the sentence of four years in prison, Thomas consented to the forfeiture of the laptops and will have to register as a sex offender upon his release.
