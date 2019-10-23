Horry County Fire Rescue crews clear out overgrowth taking over resident’s ramp

Horry County Fire Rescue crews went above and beyond the call of duty and helped clear out some overgrowth that was taking over a resident's ramp. (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff | October 22, 2019 at 8:21 PM EDT - Updated October 22 at 8:21 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One resident will have a much easier time getting into her home thanks to one Horry County Fire Rescue crew.

The Station 16 volunteer crew was at a home installing free smoke detectors when they saw some overgrowth on a ramp leading to the house.

The crew members asked if it would be alright if they came back and cleaned up the weeds for her.

The homeowner said, “Of course,” and the team returned with their tools.

The team went to work and cleared out all the overgrowth so that the homeowner can easily get into her home.

