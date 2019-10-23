Grand Strand Humane Society to host ‘Walk for the Animals’ to help thousands of animals

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Grand Strand Humane Society is hosting one of its biggest fundraisers on Saturday to help thousands of four-legged friends.
The “Walk for the Animals” event will be held at The Market Common to help raise money for then nearly 3,000 animals the organizations takes in.
Grand Strand Humane Society Executive Director Jess Wnuk said it’s a day of fun for the whole family.
“We’ll have our annual pet parade, wonderful pet contests, raffle prizes, kid zone and we also have a 5K run this year that people can sign up for ahead time online or sign up for the day of,” Wnuk said.
The organization said successful fundraisers like these are the reason the humane society is able to remain committed to every animal that walks through their doors regardless of their age, breed, medical or behavioral condition.
The event goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Click here if you would like to sign up for the 5K race.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.