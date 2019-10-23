Ghosts, goblins, and good times abound as the Grand Strand celebrates Halloween

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Looking to celebrate the spooky season? The Grand Strand has you covered!
A number of Halloween events are taking place over the next several days ahead of the big day itself on Oct. 31.
There’s no tricks here, just a lot of treats!
Oct. 24
Trick-or-Treat with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans goes from 5 to 7 p.m. at TicketReturn.com Field
Oct. 25
The Hartsville Museum presents the Second Annual Darkside Tour of Hartsville. There will be two tours, one at 7 p.m. and the second at 8 p.m. It runs Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, and Oct. 29 through Oct. 31.
The Atalaya Fall Festival and Haunted Castle at Huntington Beach State Park is happening Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26. The event will start at 6 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m.
Oct. 26
BooFest! At Barefoot Landing goes from 12 to 4 p.m. in Dockside Village. It will feature children and pet costumes, stilt walking balloon artists, character appearances, and discounted ride packages at Barefoot Amusements.
Candy in the Corn Trick-or-Treat Trail at Thompson Farms goes from 2 to 3 p.m.
Halloween Bash at Broadway at the Beach begins at 7 p.m. at The Avenue.
Oct. 31
Halloween at The Market Common includes trick-or-treating, haunted carriage rides and a monster mash outdoor dance party for children and adults. The fun begins at 5 p.m.
Halloween on the Marshwalk kicks off at 5 p.m. with trick-or-treating for kids. There is also a costume contest for children and adults.
