FIRST ALERT: Cooler temperatures and clear skies return

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We are waking up to temperatures 10 to 15 degrees colder than this time yesterday thanks to the passage of the cold front. Temperatures this morning are sitting in the mid-upper 50s as you get ready to tackle your Wednesday.
Not much will change in the way of the forecast throughout the day. High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures for today. That north wind will keep temperatures in check with readings in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
The rest of the work week looks pleasant with temperatures in the lower 70s on Thursday and the low-mid 70s on Friday. Sunshine should stick around for the rest of the work week before we see clouds and warmer temperatures by the weekend.
That weekend forecast is still something we are fine tuning as more data becomes available. Models are trying to come to a consensus on the rain chances but haven’t done the best job at being unanimous. As for now, expect scattered shower chances for Saturday with the best chance of rain on Sunday at 40%. It looks like clouds will increase on Saturday before the best chances move in on Sunday. How long this system lingers around is still unclear at this point. Once again, this is a forecast that will need to be watched before the confidence increases.
