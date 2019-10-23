FIRST ALERT: Cooler temperatures and clear skies return

That weekend forecast is still something we are fine tuning as more data becomes available. Models are trying to come to a consensus on the rain chances but haven’t done the best job at being unanimous. As for now, expect scattered shower chances for Saturday with the best chance of rain on Sunday at 40%. It looks like clouds will increase on Saturday before the best chances move in on Sunday. How long this system lingers around is still unclear at this point. Once again, this is a forecast that will need to be watched before the confidence increases.