VIDEO: Deputies: Seven kids found locked in rooms at Berkeley Co. home; 2 adults arrested
By Ray Rivera | October 23, 2019 at 4:38 PM EDT - Updated October 23 at 5:55 PM

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Seven kids were found locked in rooms at a home in Berkeley County and two people have been arrested, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say it happened at a home on Patriot Lane in Summerville.

According to investigators, five of the children ranged in age from 1 to 5 years old and were deadbolted in their rooms.

Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said the children were living in “horrific” conditions.

The children have been taken into DSS custody.

Residents reported law enforcement units in the area early Wednesday afternoon.

Pictures showed several deputy vehicles on Patriot Lane around 2 p.m.

