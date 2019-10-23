Conway Medical Center goes on the road to help women screen for breast cancer

BRITTON’S NECK, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway Medical Center is making sure that all women have the opportunity to get their annual mammograms.
The CMC mobile mammography center made a stop Bethel AME Church in Britton’s Neck to help those who may not have the means to get their annual check-up.
“We come out to communities that are underserved and people that can’t get to the hospital or our outpatient center to get their mammograms done,” said mammogram technician Danielle Ferraro.
The mobile 3D mammography center is equipped with the latest technology and screening tools to help detect breast cancer before it’s too late.
“We are able to detect cancer up to three years early with the 3D technology. It’s important to get your mammogram done yearly to prevent things from getting worse and early detection is key,” Ferraro said.
Officials said the process is quick and more comfortable than ever.
CMC says one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.
For more information or to schedule a corporate or community screening event with the CMC Mobile Mammography Center call 843-234-6891.
