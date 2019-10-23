Bill that would make animal cruelty a federal felony draws praise

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A bipartisan bill that would make animal cruelty a federal felony is drawing praise from many.
The bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday.
Animals lovers like Jessica Wnuk, the executive director of the Grand Strand Humane Society, said the bill is good news.
“One of the hardest things in animal welfare is to see these animals who have been so horribly abused and to watch their struggle for recovery,” Wnuk said.
Wnuk sees firsthand just how bad animal cruelty cases are. One of her main problems with animal cruelty laws as they currently stand is how relaxed she believes they can be for those accused of cruelty.
“If they do get jail time, it is very little,” she said. “Fines are nowhere near what they should be.”
The news comes as protesters have been taking to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center to speak out against a circus that’s in town this week. Jerri Gingrich, who organized the protests, believes the passage of the bill is a step in the right direction.
“It couldn’t have come soon enough,” Gingrich said. “But it’s here, and I hope it’s a trajectory to more progress going forward.”
The move could also help local law enforcement. Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said not many of the cases his office works on are animal abuse cases, but the few they are working on could be moved to the federal level, freeing up more time for the solicitor’s office.
“It would certainly open some doors for us to take some of our animal abuse cases federally as opposed to handling them under state charges,” Richardson said.
Anyone convicted would face federal felony charges, fines and up to seven years in prison. The legislation also has exceptions for hunting.
The bill will next have to pass the Senate, where a vote is not currently scheduled.
