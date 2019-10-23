Authorities arrest suspect in Timmonsville nightclub shooting

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies have arrested a man in connection with a weekend nightclub shooting in Timmonsville that injured one person.
According to information from Florence County Sheriff’s Maj. Mike Nunn, Desmond Vashadt Hearon was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with attempted murder.
Investigators said the shooting happened at 2 a.m. on Oct. 19 at the club located on Honda Way in Timmonsville.
Hearon allegedly shot the victim in the parking lot following an argument, according to Nunn. That person was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The suspect is being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.