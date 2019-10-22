UPS expansion in North Myrtle Beach to create over 50 new jobs

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation announced Tuesday that United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) is planning to expand operations in Horry County.
According to a press release, the proposed project will create more than 50 new jobs over the next five years.
UPS plans to build a new package delivery center off of Water Tower Road in North Myrtle Beach, the release stated.
“The facility will significantly increase UPS’s delivery fleet serving Horry County, one of the fastest growing regions in the United States,” according to the release.
Operations are expected to be online in the latter part of 2020, MBREDC officials said.
“We are excited that UPS is locating its $11 million package operations in our city,” North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley said in a statement.
