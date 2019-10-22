Sumter police to provide update on search for missing 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Sumter will soon update the public on their search for missing 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams, whose mother was found dead in her apartment in August.
Police believe 28-year-old Daunte Johnson stabbed the child to death and put her body in a dumpster.
Her body has not yet been found.
Investigators have been searching one landfill for Nevaeh’s body off and on for months. Crews were recently back at the site.
- ‘She is not in that landfill’: Nevaeh Adam’s Family reacts to latest landfill search
- Police re-launch massive search of landfill to find body of 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams
- Case against man suspected of murdering Sharee Bradley, Nevaeh Adams moves forward
- Warrants: Sumter double murder suspect used large folding knife to kill mother, missing daughter
Nevaeh’s family does not believe she is dead. They hope she will be found safe.
However, police have gone as far as to charge Johnson with the child’s murder, along with the murder of her mother, Sharee Bradley.
The Sumter Police Department will give the update at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Watch it live right here or on the WIS Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.