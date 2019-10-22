Sheriff’s office: SUV, trailer, guns among items stolen in string of thefts; 1 arrested

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday the arrest of a man who was wanted in a string of thefts.
Deputies arrested 35-year-old Joey Norris Jr. on Friday.
Investigators said they found items in a wooded area off Oates Highway near Weaver Street. They aid they found an enclosed trailer, motorcycle, a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche, a camper, a shotgun and rifle, a Honda four-wheeler and various other items.
Authorities said that Norris knowingly possessed the stolen the property from Marion, Florence and Sumter counties. They said the victims of the thefts have been located.
Norris faces multiple charges including two counts of receiving stolen goods value at $10,000 or more and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000. He is in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center under an $81,000 bond.
