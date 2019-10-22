Public Schools of Robeson County receive $2.2 million grant for mental health

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A $2.2 million federal grant has been awarded to the Public Schools of Robeson County in an effort to improve mental health services for students, Superintendent Dr. Shanita Wooten announced on Tuesday.
The five-year federal grant was awarded under the U.S. Department of Education’s Mental Health Service Professional Demonstration Grant Program.
The funds will support the development by PSRC and the University of North Carolina at Pembroke of a district-wide training and professional development network to increase the quantity and quality of mental health professionals in schools.
The grant was awarded to PSRC based on the criteria of the federal grant program, which focuses on mental health services in schools with high percentages of economically disadvantaged students.
