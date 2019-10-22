Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A pedestrian was killed in a collision Monday night in Dillon County where the vehicle involved fled the scene, authorities said.
According to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on U.S. 301 in front of the Maxway store in Dillon.
The incident happened around 7:15 p.m.
Troopers did not have a description of the suspect vehicle as of 10:30 p.m. They are asking that anyone who has information about the collision to call the SCHP by dialing *47 or *HP.
