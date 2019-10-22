North Myrtle Beach leaders consider fine for improperly placed parking decals

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The placement of your parking decal could soon be the reason you get fined in North Myrtle Beach.
North Myrtle Beach City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance on Monday that would amend its parking rules after officials noticed an issue with the inconsistent placement of decals.
“The one thing that I like is that I can come out here anytime I want and park here for free," said Garrett Young, a North Myrtle Beach resident.
Young just moved to North Myrtle Beach and said one of the first things he did was pick up a free resident parking decal.
“It was actually pretty easy. We went to the city building and they were free. And they tell you exactly where to put them,” said Young.
Young describes the process as “foolproof,” but city officials said while it may seem straightforward the improper use and placement of decals has been problematic for parking enforcement personnel.
“We discovered during the summer that people were not applying them in the right way to their cars or golf carts. They were getting a piece of scotch tape in some instances. Applying them to one golf cart then moving them to another car," said Pat Dowling, spokesperson for the city of North Myrtle Beach.
City leaders are planning to curb the issue by imposing a $25 fine for not putting the decals where you’re supposed to. The ordinance states decals for all personal vehicles should be placed on the inside, bottom part of the driver’s side windshield. Golf cart drivers are required to place them on the outside bottom section of the driver’s side windshield. Any other way, could soon cost you.
“We really have no legal remedy for that, so the proposed ordinance will basically institute a fine,” said Dowling.
Officials said the fine would come in the form of a ticket, but some residents said they don’t see the need to specify where decals should go.
“I think that you should be able to put it anywhere on your window if you want to. If people might have a glare in certain spots, and I don’t see what the problem is being on the back window on the bottom side," said Young.
Dowling said the city has had a lot of feedback since the paid parking program first began in June. The city will look into other changes like allowing a seasonal parking pass for Little River residents, and issuing a second parking decal for residents’ personal cars.
