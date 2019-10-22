New statistics show deadly traffic accidents are down nationwide

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - New statistics from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show the number of traffic deaths has dropped.
Traffic deaths across the nation are down in the first half of this year.
Numbers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show an estimated 16,890 people died in crashes across the country from January to June of this year. That’s 589 fewer deaths compared to the first half of 2018.
The NHTSA shows in 2017, Horry County saw 17 fatal motorcycle deaths, compared to 16 in 2018.
Deadly wrecks involving drivers age 15-19 went down from five in 2017 to three in 2018.
The number of fatal pedestrian accidents reached 19 in 2017.
Data from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety shows Horry County leads the state in deadly traffic accidents in 2019 so far with 63.
Florence County has 23, Darlington County has 22, Marion County has nine, Marlboro and Georgetown Counties have six.
In the whole state so far this year, SCDPS says there have been 780 traffic deaths. That number was 845 at this time last year.
