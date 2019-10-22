Myrtle Beach police show off new, improved body cameras

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department demonstrated its new and improved body cameras during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Police started their body cam project in 2013 but have been transitioning to new ones during the past year, and now every officer has one.
The cameras will connect to the officer’s phone with a live view of what the body cam is picking up.
They said the new body cameras also have a 30-second pre-record, which will start before the officer has even turned it on. This will help capture the violation or events leading up to the contact between officers and the subject.
There is also a “Daisy Chain” feature that will turn on other officers’ cameras who arrive on the scene so that all perspectives are covered.
Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest added that camera and microphone qualities have improved which help with investigations.
“Not only do they document things so well, it’s got a microphone. It can hear everything and the camera is wide-angle so you get a really good view of what we see. But it also helps us on the back end when we’re preparing case files to submit to court. All the evidence is together in one spot,” Vest said.
The storage and battery life is also better with the new body cameras, according to police. They also don’t lose audio when an officer walks out of range of the vehicle. Before, police would lose audio if they were 25-30 feet away from their vehicle.
