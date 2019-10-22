Myrtle Beach leaders apply for grant to add protective equipment for emergency crews

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city is applying for a South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control grant with the hope of getting additional protective gear for their emergency service crews.
The $2,835 grant will allow for the purchase of three sets of ballistic protective equipment for fire and emergency medical services. The goal is to support the crews for active shooter and mass casualty incidents.
Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen will apply for the grant with the required 5.5% match of $165 from the fire department equipment account.
Pedersen said our crews already have equipment but this will help to keep even more emergency responders safer.
“So this would be a grant that if it is approved by D-HEC would allow us to buy three additional sets of body protective, ballistic protective equipment," Pedersen said. "This is another measure that the state and local governments are taking to try and keep their staff as safe as possible.”
