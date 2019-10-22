Myrtle Beach City Council approves sale of downtown building for microbrewery

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An ordinance to allow a new brewery to come to the Myrtle Beach arts and innovation district is moving forward.
On Tuesday, the Myrtle Beach City Council passed a second and final reading of an ordinance to sell a property along North Kings Highway for $453,000, which city leaders said is equal to what they paid.
Earlier this month, Grand Strand Brewing Company announced it is planning to open a microbrewey in the first floor of the building.
The second floor will be home to The Maker Exchange, a creative space for community events, art classes and more.
The business hopes to be open by summer 2020.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.