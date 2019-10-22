McLeod Health opens new emergency department in Carolina Forest Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The only emergency department in the Carolina Forest area opened its doors for the first time Tuesday morning.
The facility has 15 exam rooms, a large trauma room and state-of-the-art-equipment. One of the rooms is for radiology, including CT and lab services.
McLeod Health is also looking to fill some jobs.
“We are still hiring," said Mary Canady, the director of emergency services at Carolina Forest. "We do still have positions posted and as we open and find out what our volumes will be, we may add many more positions.”
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.