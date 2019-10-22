Man hospitalized after would-be robber stabs him in chest, report says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police say a man was stabbed by a would-be robber early Monday morning.
According to a police report, officers responded to Grand Strand Medical Center where the 34-year-old victim was being treated for a stab wound.
The victim said he and a co-worker went to a house party around 1:30 a.m. near 43rd Avenue North. While outside the house smoking a cigarette with other people from the party, an unidentified male wearing all black approached the victim and said, “What’s up” as he pulled out a knife, the report states.
As the suspect began to reach for his pockets, the 34-year-old tried to disarm the suspect and was stabbed in the chest during the struggle, according to the report. Police said the victim also sustained small cuts on his hands.
According to the report, everyone who was outside with victim ran away during the incident. Police said the suspect did not take any items from the victim.
At the time of the report, police said the victim’s injuries did not appear to be serious.
The investigation is ongoing.
