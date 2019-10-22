Loughlin, 10 other parents charged anew in college scandal

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, actress Lori Loughlin departs federal court in Boston after a hearing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Loughlin, her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and nine other parents face new charges in the college admissions scandal. Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, that the parents were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) (Source: Steven Senne)