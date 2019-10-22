Horry County leaders asking community to provide input on how to better prepare for floods

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After the flood waters from 2018′s Hurricane Florence receded, it left some neighborhoods under water for a third year in a row.
Now, Horry County leaders want to hear from those impacted by the floods and gather what changes can be made.
Following Florence in October 2018, officials formed the Horry County Flood Resilience Plan to identify ways the county could improve its response to flooding. The goal is to bring the recovery efforts from the state and federal level down into the neighborhoods and have kitchen table conversations to implement change.
Funding for the plan was provided through a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant. The county has called in a team with experience in building coastal resilience to extreme weather events to prepare a few ideas.
The Horry County Government is now working with a team of consultants made up of engineers, architects and climate scientists to research and look over data to determine the best approach to become a more resilient community. County officials said they’re considering many proposals when developing the plan and now, officials want the community to bring their ideas to the table, especially those who have been impacted by flood waters.
“We think that this is a critical juncture. We want our neighborhoods to be resilient, we want folks to be able to thrive in Horry County. We want our business community to be able to thrive in Horry County, and you can’t do that when you’re underwater," said Courtney Frappaolo, director of the Horry County Community Development Office.
Frappaolo said once officials hear from residents, they’ll begin working toward the implementation of resiliency at the end of the year. She expects the full plan to include policy recommendations for planning and zoning, suggestions for infrastructure and road projects, and details about using resources.
County officials are aiming to complete this plan around March 2020.
The community will have three chances to have their voices heard. Those public input meetings will be held over the three days, from 6 to 8 p.m. The first meeting will be held on Oct. 22 at Socastee High School, followed by a meeting Wednesday, Oct. 23, at North Strand Recreation Center. The last workshop is Thursday, Oct. 24, at the James R. Frazier Community Center in Bucksport.
