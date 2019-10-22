Henry Thomas, star of ‘E.T.’, arrested for DUI in Oregon

This image provided by the Washington County Sheriff's Office shows booking photos of actor Henry Thomas. Authorities say Thomas, the actor who starred as a child in "E.T. the Extra Terrestrial," was arrested for driving under the influence in Oregon. The 48-year-old was booked into the Washington County Jail and faces the misdemeanor charge after police said they found him Monday in a stationary car. (Washington County Sheriff's Office via AP) (Source: AP)