Georgetown Co. NAACP raises concerns about county administrator selection process

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County chapter of the NAACP told reporters Tuesday afternoon they have concerns about practices with Georgetown County Council.
The NAACP, along with other community action groups, addressed the selection process for a new county administrator as well as budgetary concerns and alleged misuse of capital improvement funds.
The NAACP claimed the county council chairman sent an email with his top choices in the hopes of moving everything along.
They also claimed capital funds have been misused and a lack of transparency from council.
Throughout Tuesday’s news conference, the group addressed what it considers “red flags” over the years when it comes to balancing the budget. They called for a forensic audit of the council.
The county, meanwhile, says it has conducted a thorough search following a plan laid out publicly months ago. The county also said there was plenty of time for people to meet the top three finalists for the county administrator job.
Council members are expected to vote and decide on a new administrator at Tuesday night’s meeting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
