Florence County coroner identifies victims in two separate shootings hours apart

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims of two separate fatal shootings Monday night.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Brandon Mouzon, 19, of Johnsonville, was killed in a shooting on First Neck Road in Johnsonville. The shooting happened around 7:35 p.m., officials said.
A second fatal shooting happened just over two hours later on Harkless Court in Timmonsville. According to von Lutcken, the victim in that shooting has been identified as Patrick Jenkins, 21, of Timmonsville.
The deadly shootings remain under investigation.
