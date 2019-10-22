FIRST ALERT: Tranquil weather to finish the week, weekend rain chances on the rise

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clear and quiet weather will continue through Friday before increasing clouds and rain chances arrive for the weekend.
Tonight will see clear skies and cool temperatures as readings drop into the upper 40s inland and into the lower and middle 50s across the Grand Strand.
Thursday and Friday will continue to see plenty of sunshine with afternoon temperatures in the lower and middle 70s.
The weekend forecast continues to look unsettled. Moisture will return to the region starting Saturday and will result in skies turning mostly cloudy through the day. Right now, it appears as though clouds will continue to thicken Saturday night with chances of showers arriving on Sunday. With warm and humid weather returning, there is even the risk of a thunderstorm two on Sunday.
Some of the wet weather is likely to linger into early next week. Along with the increasing moisture, warmer temperatures will arrive by the weekend as well as readings climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s.
