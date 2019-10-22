FIRST ALERT: A few severe storms possible today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day as isolated strong to severe storms are possible later this morning and into the afternoon hours. A cold front will be responsible for both the shower and storm chances today.
As you are waking up this morning, you will notice a cloudier start thanks to the cold front just to our west. Scattered showers and storms ahead of the front will move into the region from the mid morning hours into the early afternoon. With temperatures warming into the 70s, increasing humidity and some wind shear, a few of the storms will have the potential to turn severe. The new morning update has dropped the severe weather threat level down to a level one out of five today for South Carolina. A level two out of five still continues to Robeson and Scotland Counties. This will not be a widespread severe weather event and some areas will not even see the rainfall.
A few storms this afternoon will have the ability to produce 50-60 mph winds, heavy rainfall and possibly even produce a quick spin-up tornado. While the tornado threat is more centered in North Carolina, it still cannot be ruled out. Now would be a great time to download the First Alert Weather App to receive instant notifications of any watches or warnings during the day today. Highs today will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Once the front moves through later today, drier and cooler air will filter back into the forecast. Highs on Wednesday will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s. That quiet and cool weather will linger through Thursday and Friday with temperatures holding steady in the lower 70s.
