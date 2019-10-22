FIRST ALERT: A few severe storms possible today

As you are waking up this morning, you will notice a cloudier start thanks to the cold front just to our west. Scattered showers and storms ahead of the front will move into the region from the mid morning hours into the early afternoon. With temperatures warming into the 70s, increasing humidity and some wind shear, a few of the storms will have the potential to turn severe. The new morning update has dropped the severe weather threat level down to a level one out of five today for South Carolina. A level two out of five still continues to Robeson and Scotland Counties. This will not be a widespread severe weather event and some areas will not even see the rainfall.