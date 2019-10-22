FIRST ALERT: Clear, cooler weather returns for Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front will push gusty showers off shore this evening and usher in quiet weather through the rest of the week.
Thankfully, the threat of severe weather diminished through the day although gusty showers have moved through some areas with wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph. The remaining showers will quickly move off shore during the early evening hours.
Cooler and much drier weather will return to the region tonight with quickly clearing skies. Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s inland and middle to upper 50s along the Grand Strand by daybreak Wednesday.
Wednesday afternoon will be sunny and noticeably cooler and less humid as afternoon temperatures climb into the upper 60s to near 70.
The rest of the work week will see clear skies and seasonably mild temperatures that feature afternoon readings in the 70s and overnight temperatures in the 50s.
The weekend forecast still looks uncertain and a little unsettled. Moisture will return to the region this weekend but how soon will determine when the region sees the best risk of rain. Right now, it appears as though clouds will thicken on Saturday with better chances of showers arriving on Sunday. Some of the wet weather is likely to linger into early next week. Along with the increasing moisture, warmer temperatures will arrive by the weekend as well.
