Feature film selects Wilmington as its filming location

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A feature film has selected Wilmington as its filming location.
According to the website for the Wilmington Regional Film Commission, “The Georgetown Project” is in pre-production.
Johnny Griffin, the film commission’s director, confirmed “The Georgetown Project” is a feature film, but he provided no other details.
A new TV series for Hulu, Reprisal, and the feature film, Halloween Kills, are currently being filmed in Wilmington.
It is unclear at this point if the new film is the result of a recent scouting trip by Kevin Williamson, who created Dawson’s Creek, the popular coming-of-age TV series that called Wilmington home for six seasons.
He posted a picture on Instagram in September showing him outside of EUE/Screen Gems Studios with the caption, “Scouting a new movie on the same stages where It all began. Where am I? #youcangohomeagain”
Last week, Williams took to Instagram again seemingly confirming a media report that he is working on a horror movie starring Russell Crowe, saying he was “so excited about it."
