Family, friends honor late Inv. Farrah Turner on anniversary of her death

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday night in honor of the late Florence County Sheriff’s Office Inv. Farrah Turner.
Turner was one of seven officers shot on October 3 during an ambush at Vintage Place. She succumbed to her injuries one year ago, on Oct. 22, 2018.
Family, friends, students and staff gathered at the Timmonsville School District where Turner was a school resource officer. During her time there, she built close relationships with many students and staff.
"Farrah was a very important part of the school district,” attendance coordinator Regina Jones said.
The vigil included the Timmonsville High School’s band and choir performing a musical tribute, along with special remarks from family and friends.
Jones said Turner was more than just a SRO, but a role model to a lot of students.
“She was like really nice and caring and she would stop and say, ‘Hey,’” seventh grader Akyah Wood said.
“She kept me out of a lot of trouble,” senior Denetra Cooper said. “Every time you saw her, you saw that great smile, you saw those shades on top of her forehead. She was just everything to me.”
Jones said the past year has been tough for the students.
“When they found out of her demise it was pure sadness around here,” Jones said.
She believes the candlelight vigil will help give the students more closure and pay tribute to everything she’s done for them.
“I think it’s great. When I heard about it, it put a big smile on my face because she deserves it,” Cooper said.
“We miss you Farrah and may you continue to rest in peace,” Jones said.
