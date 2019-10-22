Two-car crash injures one, closes all northbound lanes of U.S. 501 north of S.C. 31

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash Tuesday afternoon has blocked all the northbound lanes of U.S. 501 north of S.C. 31.
According to information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the collision happened at Waccamaw Pines Drive.
All lanes are listed as blocked as of 2:50 p.m.
According to officials with Horry County Fire Rescue, two cars were involved in the crash, which happened around 2:25 p.m.
One person was extricated from one of the vehicles and then taken to the hospital with serious injuries, first responders said.
All Conway-bound lanes of U.S. 501 are closed while the South Carolina Highway Patrol investigates.
