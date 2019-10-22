Board members concerned proposed development could bring overcrowding to Conway area schools

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Members of the Horry County School Board are concerned about possible overcrowding at two of their schools if a new development comes to the Conway area.
At Monday’s meeting, the board discussed a developer’s plans to bring roughly 2,000 homes to 673 acres of land near Collins-Jollie Road.
The proposed development would be handled by Collins Jollie Holding Inc. The county school board is worried those new homes would significantly increase the capacity of Kingston Elementary and Conway Elementary schools.
District officials are set to meet with Conway city leaders in November before the proposed development can be brought to the school board in December.
Nearby residents have previously expressed their concern about the planned development on Collins-Jollie Road, citing fears about stormwater and drainage issues, as well as increased traffic.
