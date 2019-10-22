Board discusses potential elementary school for students to attend if new development comes to Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Members of the Horry County School Board discussed where elementary students would attend if a new development ultimately comes to the Conway area.
At Monday’s meeting, the board discussed a developer’s plans to bring roughly 2,000 homes to 673 acres of land near Collins-Jollie Road. The proposed development would be handled by Collins Jollie Holding Inc.
In his report Monday, board member Neil James said a proposal is to have the elementary students who would live in that development attend Kingston Elementary School, which is currently at 77 percent capacity. District leaders also looked at Conway Elementary, which has 103 percent capacity. Homewood Elementary, at 97 percent capacity, was also mentioned.
District officials are hoping to meet with the Conway Advisory Committee in November and get their support for having students attend Kingston Elementary before bringing it back to the school board in the latter part of November or early December, according to James’ report.
Nearby residents have previously expressed their concern about the planned development on Collins-Jollie Road, citing fears about stormwater and drainage issues, as well as increased traffic.
A previous version of this story noted that board members were concerned about possible overcrowding at Conway area elementary schools due to this development. That information was inaccurate and WMBF News apologizes for that error.
