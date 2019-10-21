Myrtle Beach metro area tops list of affordable cities where everyone wants to live

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A recent study ranked the Myrtle Beach metropolitan area as the most desirable place to live in the United States.
Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Economic Analysis, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 most affordable metropolitan areas Americans are moving to.
The results of the study were first published by USA Today on Oct. 18, with the Myrtle Beach metro area taking home the top spot.
“In each of the metro areas on this list, the overall cost of living is lower than the national average, and typical housing costs are more in line with area incomes than average across all cities. Additionally, between 2010 and 2018, far more people have moved to these cities than have left,” USA Today reports.
Some notable facts about the Myrtle Beach metro area included in the study include:
- Total population: 480,891
- Pop. growth due to net migration, 2010-2018: +28.0% (+105,460)
- Cost of living: 8.1% less than national average
- Median home value: $194,700
- Median household income: $51,580
To read the full study, click here.
