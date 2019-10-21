Motorcyclist killed in Friday crash on U.S. 17 near Pender County line

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A motorcyclist was killed in a collision on U.S. 17 near the New Hanover and Pender county line on Friday.
According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, Tamara Fosdick, 46, of Wilmington, was traveling south on U.S. 17 and was attempting to turn left onto Futch Creek Road during a flashing yellow light around 4:36 p.m.
As Fosdick was making the left turn in her Mercedes SUV, she collided with a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle operated by David Larue Froschauer, 32, of Conway, S.C.
Froschauer was ejected from the motorcycle and died from his injuries.
Troopers say Fosdick was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.
Alcohol impairment is not suspected with either driver, according to the Highway Patrol.
