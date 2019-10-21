Man accused of slashing three people with box cutter at Florence County party

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is in custody after allegedly slashing three people with a box cutter in Florence County.
Daniel Glen Browder, 37, has been charged with attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol and third-degree assault and battery.
The incident happened Sunday morning at a party on Trifalia Road, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
One person has been released from the hospital, while the two remaining victims remain hospitalized. Their conditions were not immediately known.
Kirby said the quick response of EMS helped save the lives of two of the victims.
Browder is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.