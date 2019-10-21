Lumberton rescue crew thanks good Samaritan for rescuing driver from drowning

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The quick thinking of a good Samaritan saved the life of a driver who flipped their car into a stream of water in Lumberton late Monday morning, rescue workers said.
According to information from officials with Lumberton Rescue and EMS, the crash happened around 11:58 a.m. at Fayetteville Road and Liberty Hill Road.
Pictures posted to Lumberton Rescue’s Facebook page show a car upside down in a small pool of water under a small embankment.
Rescue crews said at least one person was taken to the hospital following the crash. They noted that the situation could have been much worse if it wasn’t for someone who drive by.
“The quick actions of a passing motorist saved the driver of this vehicle from drowning today,” Lumberton Rescue posted on its Facebook page. “Thank you sir for your willingness and courage to help others in their time of crisis.”
