Hazmat crews on scene of gas leak in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Hazmat crews are on scene of a gas leak Monday morning in the Carolina Forest area.
According to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey, River Oaks Drive from Augusta Plantation Drive to Portwest Drive is currently closed to traffic.
Crews responded to the incident at around 9:30 a.m., Casey said.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
According to Casey, nearby neighborhoods are not being evacuated at this time.
