Haunted car wash provides clean Halloween fun

Spooky car wash provides a fright and a clean car
October 21, 2019 at 11:53 AM EDT - Updated October 21 at 11:53 AM

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WEWS/CNN) - The Rainforest Car Wash offers a thrilling experience just in time for Halloween.

The car wash turned into a spooky experience. Employees dressed up as creepy clowns sneak up on cars inside to wipe the soap away and reveal a haunting sight.

While drivers wait in the long lines to get into the scary car wash, characters prowl the queue to spook customers.

Haunted wash night one! Thank you to everyone who came out, we had an incredible turnout. Can’t wait to do it all again tomorrow at 6pm!

The frightening wash costs drivers about $20.

It appears to be part of a nationwide trend as businesses in Texas and Alabama have a similar setup.

