Ghosts of Halloweens past: Myrtle Beach remembers Ocean Boulevard’s ‘Castle Dracula’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Talk about a blast from Halloweens past.
Posted to the city of Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page Monday evening was a decades-old photo of Ocean Boulevard. In it, a person is easily able to pick out the famous Peaches Corner and Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!
Both are Myrtle Beach staples and are still found on the boulevard today. However, it’s the building sitting to the right of Ripley’s that draws the viewer in.
“Once upon a time, Myrtle Beach’s skyline included a castle!” the post read.
And that’s exactly what it is, a castle. The question, however, is what happened to it.
Mark Kruea, spokesperson for the city of Myrtle Beach, said the photo is circa 1977 and shows Castle Dracula, aka Dracula’s Castle.
It was a monster-themed haunted house and wax museum that burned in 1975, was rebuilt, and then closed for good in 1982, according to Kruea.
Those who went to Castle Dracula got to experience a cave maze, scary scenes, a light show, an eerie organist, a casket, a Wolfman transformation, the Pit and Pendulum, and more.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.