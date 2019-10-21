Former Horry County School Board member set for trial following DUI arrest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A former Horry County School Board member who resigned from her position following her September arrest for DUI is set for a jury trial next month.
Information from the online Horry County Public Index states a jury trial for Holly Heniford is scheduled for the week of Nov. 18.
On Sept. 6, Heniford was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. She took to social media the next day, saying it was an “unfortunate and embarrassing situation.”
Heniford represented Area 1, which includes Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, on the HCS board, according to the school system’s website.
