FIRST ALERT: A few strong to severe storms possible on Tuesday

A few strong to severe storms possible on Tuesday
By Andrew Dockery | October 21, 2019 at 4:22 AM EDT - Updated October 21 at 5:20 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We're starting the week off on a dry and comfortable note for Monday. As you're headed out the door this morning, temperatures are sitting in the upper 50s to lower 60s. With some of the leftover moisture on the ground and clear skies, we will see some patchy dense fog in spots across the Pee Dee for the morning commute. Give yourself a few extra minutes as you are heading out the door this morning.

Today's forecast is quiet before storms arrive on Tuesday. (Source: WMBF)

By this afternoon, highs will climb into the low-mid 70s today with partly cloudy skies. A northeast wind will keep temperatures in check and our day will be dry, at least for today. Changes are arriving as we go to bed this evening and begin a new day on Tuesday.

The highest threat for tomorrow will be strong winds with any storm that forms tomorrow. A tornado threat is also there for tomorrow. (Source: WMBF)

Cloud cover will become a little bit more common as we head into the overnight hours. Lows will remain mild with temperatures in the low-mid 60s. As we head into Tuesday, our attention will shift to a severe weather threat for the day on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has put our area in a level two out of five for severe weather on Tuesday. A quick moving system will bring a secondary low right over top of the Carolinas.

The highest threat for tomorrow will be strong winds with any storm that forms tomorrow. A tornado threat is also there for tomorrow. (Source: WMBF)

That low pressure system will bring extra spin to any storm that fires up tomorrow during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Due to that low pressure system moving through late on Tuesday morning and into the early afternoon hours on Tuesday, the tornado threat is certainly there for tomorrow.

While the radar doesn't look to bring widespread storm chances, any storm that forms will have the chance to bring severe weather. (Source: WMBF)

The best chances for storms will be different than a typical severe weather threat. In fact, the best chances look to be from 10 AM to 3 PM. I do think once we get this first wave of storms through our region, we will start to see a clearing trend here in the Carolinas, keeping Tuesday evening on the dry side. Keep in mind, not everyone will see storms tomorrow. Anyone who does will have the potential for severe weather with these storms.

The best chance for severe storms looks to be from 10 AM to 3 PM. (Source: WMBF)

