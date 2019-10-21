FIRST ALERT: Few severe storms remain possible Tuesday

Clouds will begin to move into the region Tuesday morning as a cold front quickly approaches from the west. Scattered showers and storms ahead of the front will rapidly move into the region from the mid morning hours into the early afternoon. With temperatures warming into the 70s, increasing humidity and wind shear, a few of the storms will have the capability to turn severe and there is a Level 2 severe storm risk across the region. This will not be a widespread severe weather event, and some areas will manage to stay dry. However, a few of the storms will have the ability to produce 50-60 mph winds. In addition, there is a small risk of a tornado.