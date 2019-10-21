FIRST ALERT: Few severe storms remain possible Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front will move through the region Tuesday with hit or miss showers and storms. One or two of the storms could be severe.
Tonight will see fair skies and tranquil weather with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Clouds will begin to move into the region Tuesday morning as a cold front quickly approaches from the west. Scattered showers and storms ahead of the front will rapidly move into the region from the mid morning hours into the early afternoon. With temperatures warming into the 70s, increasing humidity and wind shear, a few of the storms will have the capability to turn severe and there is a Level 2 severe storm risk across the region. This will not be a widespread severe weather event, and some areas will manage to stay dry. However, a few of the storms will have the ability to produce 50-60 mph winds. In addition, there is a small risk of a tornado.
It's important to download the WMBF First Alert Weather App to receive instant notifications of any watches or warnings issued during the day Tuesday.
As the front moves through during mid afternoon, all of the shower and thunderstorm activity will be pushed off shore. Mid afternoon temperatures will warm to around 80.
Much cooler and drier weather will move in on Wednesday with sunny skies and afternoon readings in the upper 60s to near 70. Tranquil and quiet weather will linger through Thursday and Friday with a gradual warming trend pushing afternoon temperatures into the lower 70s.
