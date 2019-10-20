72-year-old man reported missing found safe

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 72-year-old man reported missing has been found safe.
Larry Edward Wilson was last seen around 7 p.m. Saturday, leaving his home on Charlotte Avenue in a car. That’s off N. Lafayette Drive near W. Calhoun Street.
Police said the car he was driving is a black 2009 Nissan Altima with a South Carolina license plate: MS376.
When he was last seen, Wilson was wearing a purple and gold Omega Psi Phi t-shirt and tan pants.
He’s 6-foot-2, about 250 pounds and has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes, police said.
The Sumter Police Department issued a statement saying Wilson was found by the Cayce Police Department around 3:25 p.m.
