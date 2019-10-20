Two adults, three juveniles arrested in connection to string of Surfside Beach car break ins

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Surfside Beach Police Department has arrested five people in connection to a string of car break ins that happened early Sunday morning.
Surfside Beach Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann says police received reports of several subjects breaking into vehicles in Surfside Beach.
Hofmann says police responded to the area of 16th Avenue S. and Hollywood Drive around 6:39 a.m. Sunday.
Officers located a vehicle matching a description they were given, and that vehicle fled, according to Hofmann.
Hofmann says two juvenile suspects were apprehended after a short pursuit in the vehicle. Officers with the Horry County Police Department assisted.
A third juvenile was apprehended nearby on a stolen bicycle.
Two adult males were apprehended later on stolen bicycles.
The two adults arrested are Cassius Brown, 18, of North Charleston and Jacob Wilson, 18, of Hollywood.
They both face charges of breaking into motor vehicles, conspiracy and larceny of bicycle.
One of the juveniles arrested is a 17-year-old from Saint George. That juvenile is facing charges of possession of stolen vehicle, possession of stolen firearm, unlawful carry, conspiracy and breaking into motor vehicles.
The second juvenile arrested is a 15-year-old from Charleston. That juvenile was charged with possession of stolen vehicle, possession of stolen firearm, unlawful carry, conspiracy, receiving stolen goods and breaking into motor vehicles.
The third juvenile arrested is a 14-year-old from Charleston. That juvenile was charged with larceny of bicycle, conspiracy and breaking into autos.
Both Brown and wilson were arrested and taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
All three juveniles were detained and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.
Surfside Beach Police say all the vehicles that were broken into were unlocked.
Police want to express how important it is to lock vehicles.
