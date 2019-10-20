NWS confirms EF-0 tornado in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning

NWS confirms EF-0 tornado in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning
From early Sunday morning as an EF-0 with winds of 85 MPH (Source: WMBF Wx)
By Sean Bailey | October 20, 2019 at 5:40 PM EDT - Updated October 20 at 5:40 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The National Weather Service confirms a tornado in Myrtle Beach from storms overnight Sunday.

After surveying the damage in the Shady Grove area, the NWS Damage Survey team determined the damage was caused by an EF-0 tornado with winds of 85 MPH. The tornado occurred early Sunday morning around 1:20 AM.

THE SURVEY FOUND NUMEROUS LIMBS DOWN WITH A FEW LARGE HARDWOOD TREES SNAPPED

More details will be given in a full report by the NWS later.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.