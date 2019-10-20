MBPD investigating after man allegedly threatened and stabbed multiple times overnight

MBPD investigating after man allegedly threatened and stabbed multiple times overnight
Police are still trying to figure out what happened early Sunday morning after a man was reportedly robbed and stabbed multiple times in Myrtle Beach. (Source: AP Images)
By WMBF News Staff | October 20, 2019 at 11:26 AM EDT - Updated October 20 at 11:29 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police are still trying to figure out what happened early Sunday morning after a man was reportedly robbed and stabbed multiple times in Myrtle Beach.

The information comes via a City of Myrtle Beach Police Report. Officers say a victim called 911 after repotedly being stabbed multiple times around 2:15 a.m. near the 200 block of Cedar Street.

The victim told police he was approached by a black male with a short afro, wearing all black clothes and a backpack. The victim says the suspect demanded cash, which the victim says he refused.

The suspect then allegedly stabbed the 40-year-old man several times and fled in the direction of 501. According to the report the victim was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Myrtle Beach Police continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.