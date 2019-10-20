MBPD investigating after man allegedly threatened and stabbed multiple times overnight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police are still trying to figure out what happened early Sunday morning after a man was reportedly robbed and stabbed multiple times in Myrtle Beach.
The information comes via a City of Myrtle Beach Police Report. Officers say a victim called 911 after repotedly being stabbed multiple times around 2:15 a.m. near the 200 block of Cedar Street.
The victim told police he was approached by a black male with a short afro, wearing all black clothes and a backpack. The victim says the suspect demanded cash, which the victim says he refused.
The suspect then allegedly stabbed the 40-year-old man several times and fled in the direction of 501. According to the report the victim was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Myrtle Beach Police continue to investigate the incident.
