FIRST ALERT: Remnants of Nestor move out, tranquil weather moves in

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The remnants of Nestor will quickly move off the coast of North Carolina today with improving weather across the Carolinas.
The remnants of Tropical Storm Nestor brought heavy rain with totals of 1 to as much as 4 inches to the entire area. The highest rain fall of 3 to 4 inches was reported along the coast of Horry and Georgetown Counties. A few wind gusts of near 40 mph were reported along with 2 tornado warnings around 2:00 A.M. for Horry County. Two homes sustained minor damage from falling trees in Myrtle Beach.
Rain has moved out of the area, but clouds will be slower to clear today. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around through most of the day with peeks of sunshine at times especially this afternoon. Temperatures will hold steady in the lower and middle 70s through the day.
Cooler and drier weather will move into the region tonight with clear skies and temperatures dropping into the middle and upper 50s.
Monday will see mostly sunny skies and pleasant afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s.
A cold front will move through the Carolinas on Tuesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. No severe weather or widespread heavy rain is expected. Ahead of the front, temperatures will warm to 80 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.
Drier and cool weather returns once again on Wednesday.
