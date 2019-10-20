FIRST ALERT: Remnants of Nestor move out, tranquil weather moves in

The remnants of Tropical Storm Nestor brought heavy rain with totals of 1 to as much as 4 inches to the entire area. The highest rain fall of 3 to 4 inches was reported along the coast of Horry and Georgetown Counties. A few wind gusts of near 40 mph were reported along with 2 tornado warnings around 2:00 A.M. for Horry County. Two homes sustained minor damage from falling trees in Myrtle Beach.